"The king is dead, long live the king!", farewell to foreigners - ANALYSIS

The Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals ended.

Idman.biz reports that the finalists were determined after the Qarabag-Neftchi, and Gabala-Zira matches held as part of the return games.

Clean Win

In both pairs of the semi-final stage, one of the sides registered a clean win. In other words, the same team won both matches. Even the victories of Qarabag over Neftchi were won by a large margin - 4:0, 4:1. Zira did not give any chance to Gabala - 2:1, 2:0.

"The king is dead, long live the king"

After the Semi-Finals, the trophy didn’t meet with its owner. Gabala, the last winner of the tournament, stopped the fight. The continuation of the phrase "the king is dead" and "long live the new king" will be determined in the final on June 2. The loser was not only the winner of the last season, but also the finalist. Neftchi, which lost to Gabala in the decisive match a year ago, lost the cup earlier this time. It is interesting that the last finalists were excluded from the competition by the participants of the previous final.

Finalists are in the finals again

Although the two finalists of the last season stopped fighting, 4 participants of that match have the opportunity to play in the decisive match. Ruan Renato, Raphael Utzig, and Maqsad Isayev, who won the cup with Gabala a year ago, are close to winning the title again. César Meza Colli, who experienced a defeat with Neftchi at that time, also has the opportunity to play consecutive finals. All four of these players are already members of Zira.

Friends sent their arrivals

The semi-final was also remembered by the struggle of local and foreign experts. Azerbaijani coaches Gurban Gurbanov and Rashad Sadigov tested their foreign colleagues Miodrag Bojović and Kakhaber Tskhadadze. The local coaches, whom Gurbanov himself called "close friends", "sent" the arrivals from the semi-finals. In both pairs, younger specialists won over their experienced colleagues. This means that after a one-year break, the final will again be without the legionnaire head coach.

The strongest everywhere

The participants of the final are the current leaders of the Premier League. Qarabag and Zira, which are the two strongest teams in the championship, left behind all their rivals in the cup. It is true that the representative of Baku, different from the Aghdam club, which already secured gold medals, still has to defend the second place. The representative of the town has a 2-point advantage with 5 rounds remaining in the silver medal fight.

Azerbaijan derby’s 2024 version

The duels of Qarabag and Neftchi, which are considered Azerbaijan derby, have received a new trend since 2024. This year, Aghdam club scores 4 goals against its opponent in every match and wins by a large margin. Gurbanov's students, who were happy with the scores of 4:1 in the championship, and 4:0 and 4:1 in the cup, will try to continue this tradition in the XXXIII round. Qarabag did not give a chance to its opponent in the first two tests of the current season - 2:0, 2:0. In general, the people of Aghdam have won 6 derbies in a row.

Third farewell to Europe

After the semi-final matches of the Cup, another team's chance for the European Cup is over. Gabala, the underdog of the Premier League, said goodbye to the cup, which is the only place of hope to reach the continental cups. Until Tskhadadze's students, Araz-Nakhchivan and Kapaz had no theoretical chance to go to Europe. There are currently 6 contenders left for three tickets to the continental cups. If Qarabag has advanced to the Champions League, Zira, Sumgayit, Neftchi, Sabah are the main candidates for the other three places, Sabail and Turan Tovuz are the ones who maintain their theoretical chances.

It should be noted that on June 2, the final between Qarabag and Zira will be held at Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz