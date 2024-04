AFFA Club Licensing Department Director Elchin Mammadov participated in the UEFA meeting.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the association.

Mammadov attended the meeting of the Licensing Committee of Clubs as a member. The meeting took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

During the meeting, the proposed changes in the licensing rules for the next season were discussed.



