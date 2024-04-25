Qarabag reaches Neftchi

25 April 2024
The finalists of the Azerbaijan Cup 2023/24 season have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Qarabag qualified for the decisive game for the 11th time and Zira for the 2nd time.

Aghdam club thus repeated the record of the tournament. So far, only Neftchi has played in 11 finals. Qarabag lifted the trophy 7 times in the previous 10 finals. The representative of Aghdam, who won the tournament in 1993, 2005/2006, 2008/2009, 2014/2015, 2016/2017 and 2021/2022 seasons, played in the decisive match three times (1995/1996, 1997/1998, 1999/2000).

Zira reached the semi-finals twice each. This was achieved by Kur Nur, Shamkir and Sumgayit.

In total, 18 teams participated in the finals throughout history: Neftchi, Qarabag - 11, Inter (now Shamakhi) - 6, Khazar Lankaran, Gabala - 5, Kapaz - 4, Baku - 3, Kur Nur, Shamkir, Sumgayit, Zira - 2, Builder, Shafa, Khazri, MKT-Araz, Karvan, Khazar (Lankaran), Builder (Sabirabad) - 1 time.

