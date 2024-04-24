11s before the final - ANALYSIS

The finalists of the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Cup will be announced today.

Idman.biz reports that Gabala will host Zira and Qarabag will host Neftchi.

After these meetings, the participants of the decisive match of the 32nd Azerbaijan Cup will be determined. The 30th final will take place in the tournament, which was interrupted twice.

Familiar names in the final

Each of the teams in the semi-finals has previously participated in the decisive match. This means that there will be no new name in the final. A total of 18 teams played in the finals of the competition organized since 1992. This number will remain unchanged for at least one year.



Neftchi cannot renew their record

The absolute record in the number of participation in the finals of the Azerbaijan Cup belongs to Neftchi. The people of Baku have played in decisive matches 11 times. Losing 0:4 in the first match at home, it is not believable that the black-whites crossed the barrier of Qarabag and renewed their record. This is even considered impossible. The 8th wonder of the world must come true for the Aghdam club, which has already secured the championship, to lose such a great advantage.



Qarabag reaches the opponent

Neftchi, which will not be able to renew its record, will also have a partner. So, having played in 10 finals, Qarabag will repeat their record by eliminating their opponent. The Aghdam representative, who is on the verge of the 11th final, will restore the status quo of 1 year ago. The representative of the capital passed Qarabag by advancing to the 11th final last year.



11th

Speaking of 11s, this number is not far from Zira. If Neftchi has played 11 finals, and Qarabag is heading for the 11th such match, the settlement club will be the 11th team that has passed the semi-finals at least twice. Zira, which has one final in its history, is one of the 8 clubs with such an indicator. So far only 10 clubs have seen 2 or more finals.



Chance for third place

Gabala is far behind the record holders, as well as far ahead of Zira. Red-blacks have already played 5 finals. If the semi-final barrier is called today, it will be the 6th such success. The representative of Gabala with the same name will reach the 3rd place by reaching Shamakhi in this index. Currently, Gabala has reached the same number of finals as Khazar Lankaran.

It should be noted that the final match will be held on June 2.



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz