Athletic player Athletic Bilbao has made a decision about his future career.

Idman.biz reports that the 31-year-old midfielder will leave the Spanish club.

The player will say goodbye to the LaLiga representative at the end of the season. Iker, who spent a total of 19 years in the Bilbao club, played 15 seasons in the main team.

It should be noted that Muniain has played 557 matches and scored 75 goals in Athletic so far.

