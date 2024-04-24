24 April 2024
Pro footballers planning to come out as gay

Football
News
24 April 2024 10:08
"There is controversy there"

Idman.biz reports according to a report in Germany that a group of professional footballers are planning to come out as gay next month.

On May 17, a group that is called 'Sports Free' is planning to collectively come out as gay.

According to reports, this is to encourage players, coaches, referees, and officials to participate, with numerous Bundesliga teams backing a Marcus Urban-created concept.

"May 17th is an offer. A date that you could use as a guide and get together as a group. "There is controversy there. Do I still want to wait until the world of football becomes the way I want it to be? Why should I wait? An interesting dynamic has come into play, you can see that people's minds are starting to move and are thinking about whether it really makes sense to continue to hide and deny themselves."

Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin, St. Pauli, Freiburg and Stuttgart are among the clubs that are financial supporters of the project.

It should be noted that there will be a documentary titled 'Hide and Seek' - which will follow the individual processes of the players.

