22 April 2024
An unusual score in the Azerbaijan Championship: 38/41 goals scored by one player

Football
News
21 April 2024 15:44
Another unusual score was recorded in the Azerbaijan Women's High League.

Idman.biz reports that in the 15th round of the championship, Neftchi netted 41 goals against Olympia (Aghjabedi).

38 (!) of these goals were scored by Aysun Seydiyeva. This is not a record of the season. They were defeated by Baku Juniors in the III round with a score of 0:52.

A big score was also recorded in the game Sumgayit - Balkhurma (Balakan) of the tour. The representative of Sumgayit defeated the representative of the province with a score of 33:0.

After these matches, Sumgayit is the leader with 39 points (14 games). The second Neftchi (11 games) has 30 points.

It should be noted that Olympia, which is the last in the League, scored only 4 goals in 12 matches and conceded 236 goals. The ball difference of Balkhurma is 21-108.

Idman.biz

