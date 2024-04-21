Mahmud Gurbanov: "Let them prove it with facts" - VIDEO

"I am not in favor of praising young players. In this case, in the next round, they either receive a red card, or they are remembered in a negative way."

This was said by Mahmud Gurbanov, a football player of the Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of the Idman Bizde program.

The 50-year-old expert assessed the level of players in the Premier League: "My favorite player is Emin Mahmudov and he is playing very poorly this year. I would also mention Toral Bayramov and Elvin Jafarguliyev from Qarabag, Sabuhi Abdullazada from Sumgayit. Lately, there are a lot of comparisons between old and current players. But if there is no result, it is not right. If they succeed as the Georgian national team, I will come and make the first comparison and praise them."

Gurbanov does not agree with the opinion that the current national team is the strongest of the eras: "Who says that the current national team is stronger than the previous ones? I don't agree with that. Whoever says that, should prove with facts. Renat Dadashov is a student of Germany, Ramil Sheydayev is a student of Russian football school. During the times when we played, many players had offers. It was just difficult for us to play abroad at that time. It was about AFFA. If he wanted you, he didn't depend on himself. At that time, some of them played in Russia, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye. Now, AFFA provides conditions for those who want to play abroad. But we don't have players in the championships we want. Unfortunately, there are very few. I have no objection to the players. If the current squad is strong, if they reach the finals, I will agree. Even if they play in the Italian, Spanish, and German championships, I will agree with that."

Emin Aga

Idman.biz