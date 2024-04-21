Arif Asadov: "I have a negative attitude towards this from the national team aspect"

"I think that we currently have a shortage of football players."

This was told to Idman.biz by the coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Arif Asadov.

He commented on the possibility of increasing the number of teams in the Premier League. An experienced expert said that if the same situation happens in the legionary limit as in the clubs, it will not be good in terms of selection: "Of course, I am negative from this point of view. From which it will be increased, it is also necessary to look at it. If they want to increase the number of internationals to level up, they must have some criteria. In other words, a suitable foreigner should be brought. On the other hand, it is necessary to increase the number of teams so that local football players at least get a chance. Also, let our players go abroad. But since 80 percent of the selections are from the local championship, of course I have a negative attitude towards it from the national team aspect."

Banuchichek Huseynli

