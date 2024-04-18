Regulation changes in the National Cup

Another change was made in the FA Cup regulations.

Idman.biz reports that from the next season, replays of matches that ended in a draw will be completely canceled.

With the decision made in 2018, replays were possible in the first 4 stages. Starting from the 5th round, the winner must be determined without a rematch.

An agreement was reached between the Premier League and the football association. Also, the time of the final has been agreed. Every year, the cup final will be held on the penultimate weekend of the season in the Premier League.

Idman.biz