4 Borussia players are in the symbolic team

According to the results of the return matches of the Champions League quarter-finals, the symbolic team of the week has been determined.

Idman.biz reports that 4 players of Borussia were included in the team prepared by WhoScored portal.

The Dortmund club knocked out the strong Atletico in the quarter-finals. 3 players of PSG, which defeated Barcelona 4:1, were in the team.

It should be noted that PSG, Borussia, Bavaria and Real clubs will advance to the next stage of the Champions League. The first games of the semi-final stage will be held on April 30 and May 1, and the return matches will be held on 7-8.

Champions League Quarter-Final best 11:

Goalkeeper: Andriy Lunin (Real).

Defenders: Jan Mathisen (Borussia), Nacho Fernandes (Real), Eric Dier, Joshua Kimmich (both Bayern).

Midfielders: Bradley Barkola (PSG), Julian Brandt, Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia).

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe (both PSG) and Niklas Fullkrug (Borussia).

Idman.biz