The Turkish club Kocaelispor, where Azerbaijan national football player Ramil Sheydayev plays, has parted ways with its head coach Ertugrul Saglam.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of the 1st league representative.

Along with the head coach, his assistants also left their posts. Having collected 43 points in 23 games, Kocaelispor ranked 3rd in the tournament table.

It should be noted that Sheydayev moved to the Turkish club in the winter transfer window.

Idman.biz