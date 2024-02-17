17 February 2024
Braga player's desire

17 February 2024 14:40
Braga player's desire

Joao Moutinho, a Portuguese national and one of the main figures of Braga, wants to extend his contract with Braga.

Idman.biz reports that the 38-year-old midfielder who received an offer from Porto does not plan to leave the team.

He said that he is happy in Braga: "At the moment, I am focused on my team. I am calm, I am doing my job. If I need to negotiate a new contract in a club where I feel good, the door is open. I am good here and I feel good."

It should be noted that Moutinho was transferred to Braga from Wolverhampton. The midfielder was the author of the 2nd goal in the Europa League match in which Braga lost to Qarabag with a score of 2:4.

Idman.biz

