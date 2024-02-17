Braga president's demand: "A result must be won in Baku"

Antonio Salvador, the president of Braga representing Portugal, gave a harsh speech to the players after the defeat in the Europa League playoffs against Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports that the head of the club went to the dressing room immediately after the meeting because of his serious dissatisfaction.

He made demands to the players in a nervous state. Salvador asked them to show self-confidence, respect the club's values ​​and stop bad games.

The president of the club said that they should get a good result in the championship match with Farenza and Qarabag in Baku. Salvador's unexpected arrival in the locker room made coach Arthur George late for the post-game press conference.

It should be noted that Qarabag won 4:2 in Portugal.

Idman.biz