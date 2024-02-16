Qarabag former player: “We can beat Galatasaray” - VİDEO

17 February 2024
16 February 2024 17:58
"Everything can happen, this is football. After this stage it will be more difficult. The chances will be 50-50."

This was said by Aslan Karimov, a former football player of Qarabag and Azerbaijan national team, who was a guest of Idman Bizde program.

The 51-year-old specialist thinks that after the 4:2 victory of Qarabag in the first match of the Europa League, Braga will pass the barrier. Karimov wishes that, along with the Azerbaijani champion, Galatasaray will also progress successfully and compete with each other: "We saw a representative of Portugal. After that there are Roma and Galatasaray. It would be interesting if the Turks, our brothers, were competitors. I think we can beat them too. Qarabag can do it with such a game. It will be very enjoyable to watch this kind of game."

It should be noted that if Qarabag eliminates Braga from the competition, it has no chance to face Galatasaray. The winner of this match will face one of 8 possible opponents. These are West Ham, Brighton, Atalanta, Rangers, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia and Bayer Leverkusen. There is a possibility that the Azerbaijani and Turkish clubs will meet in one more stage after the playoffs.

