Head of AFFA's International Relations Department was assigned to the game of "Barcelona".

Konul Mehtiyeva, head of AFFA's International Relations Department, member of AFFA's Executive Committee, has been appointed to the international game.

Idman.biz reports that she will be the UEFA representative for the match between "Royal Antwerp" (Belgium) and "Barcelona" (Spain) in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

The match to be held in Deurne, Belgium will take place on December 13.

Idman.biz