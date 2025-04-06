Garay Mammadli: "Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me"

"The competition went very well for me".

It was told by Azerbaijani national sabre fencer Garay Mammadli, who won a bronze medal at the Gymnasium Sports Games in Serbia, to the Idman.biz correspondent on assignment in Zlatibor.

He expressed his happiness for bringing our national team its first medal: "I fought well. Winning a medal in such competitions is very important for me".

Azerbaijani other athletes competing today, Abdulmalik Nasibzade and Najaf Shabanli, were defeated in the quarterfinals.

Idman.biz