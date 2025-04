The sabre fencing competition has started at the ISF U15 Gymnasium Sports Games in Nova Varoš, Serbia.

According to an Idman.biz employee sent to the competition, Garay Mammadli of the Azerbaijani national team defeated his teammate Abdulmalik Nasibzade in the 1/4 finals with a score of 15:10.

Thus, Mammadli secured a bronze medal for himself and Azerbaijan team.

Azerbaijani other athlete, Najaf Shabanli, lost to his Iranian opponent Mohammadmetin Shahidi in the 1/8 finals.

Idman.biz