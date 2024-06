The first round of the group stage of EURO-2024 continues.

The first round in group E will be concluded today.

The second match of the day will take place in Frankfurt. Belgium will test Slovakia.

In the other game of Group E, Ukraine and Romania will meet.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 17, Group E

20:00. Belgium - Slovakia

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (Turkey)

Frankfurt. Frankfurt Arena

