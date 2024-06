Today, the fight in group E of EURO-2024 will start.

As per Idman.biz, the first match of the group will take place in Munich.

Romania will face Ukraine. The match will start at 17:00 Baku time.

In the other meeting of the group, Belgium will test Slovakia.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 17, Group E

17:00. Romania - Ukraine

Referee: Glenn Newberg (Sweden)

Munich. Munich Arena

