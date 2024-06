The group stage of EURO-2024 held in Germany continues.

Idman.biz reports that the first round in group B will be concluded today.

Italy will face Albania in the last match of the day. The match of "Group of Death" will take place in Dortmund.

It should be noted that Italy is the last European champion.

EURO-2024

Group stage, I round

June 15, Group B

23:00. Italy – Albania

Referee: Felix Zweier (Germany)

Dortmund. Westfalenstadion

Idman.biz