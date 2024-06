The Spanish national team will lose its first match in EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the head coach of the team, Luis de la Fuente.

He said that Aymeric Laporte will miss the 1st round. The defender will not play against Croatia: "Laporte is not injured. But there are some problems. I decided not to risk it. Because of this, Aymeric will not play."

It should be noted that the match between Spain and Croatia will take place today.

Idman.biz