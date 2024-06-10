10 June 2024
10 June 2024
EURO-2024: Juventus player excluded from the squad

The final squad of the Polish national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

As per Idman.biz, 3 people were expelled from the team at the last minute.

Oliwier Zych (Aston Villa, England), Paweł Bochniewicz (Heerenveen, Netherlands) and Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus, Italy) were not included in the "26-league".

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Marcin Bulka (Nice)
Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserlsuatern), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli)
Midfielders: Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Piotr Zielenski (Napoli), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce), Jakub Moder (Brighton), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Nicola Zalewksi (Roma), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge), Jakub Piotrowksi (Ludogorets Razgrad), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna)
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Karol Swiderksi (Verona), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir), Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor)

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz

