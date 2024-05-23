Old "eagles" - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 22 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group C. In the group in which the English national team is the favorite, Serbia is the other opponent of Denmark and Slovenia in the fight for second place.

To Germany with the second place

The team coached by Dragan Stojković barely qualified for EURO-2024. The Serbian national team got what they wanted in the last round. "Eagles" managed to be second in the fight against Hungary and Montenegro. Having defeated both the latter and Lithuania twice, Stojković's team have found themselves in a difficult situation due to losses in other matches. Serbia, which lost twice to Hungary, drew twice with Bulgaria, the underdog of the group. The match in the last round could deprive the team of EURO-2024. Srdjan Babic’s goal in the 82nd minute and at the same time Montenegro's loss to Hungary made the "Eagles" second.

The first in history

Serbian national team is considered the successor of the once prestigious Yugoslav national team. After the fall of the federation, which repeatedly reached the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the World and European championships, there is no trace of the greatness of the "eagles". The last such success of the team, which won the right to play in the continental championship for the first time like Serbia, happened in 2000. At that time, Yugoslavia, which included Serbia and Montenegro, advanced to the quarter-finals. Although Serbia has participated in the final stage of three of the last four World Cups, it has not been eliminated from the group.

Veterans hope that

the Serbian national team will be one of the oldest teams in the finals. The leading roles in the team are mostly veterans. There are quite a few young people who can be considered stars. From this point of view, there are many people who look at Serbia as an outsider of the group. Although the Serbian teams have a strong influence in all team types, it will not be easy for the team with Stojkovic to reach the 1/8 finals.

The matches of the Serbian national team in the group:

June 16. Serbia - England

June 20. Slovenia - Serbia

June 25. Denmark - Serbia

It should be noted that group C meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Stuttgart.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz