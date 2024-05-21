Eriksen and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 24 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024.

This week we take a look at the teams in Group C. Denmark is ambitious to get out of the group where the English national team is the favorite.

Challenging road to Germany

The Danish national team has advanced to EURO-2024 as the winner of the qualifying round. Nevertheless, Kasper Hjulmand’s team's path to Germany was not easy. The red-whites, who fought hard against Slovenia, Finland and Kazakhstan, only qualified for the final round before the last round. After that, the defeat to one of the outsiders, Northern Ireland, did not change anything. Denmark have won all their home matches without conceding points against San Marino and Finland. Defeat in Kazakhstan and draw in Slovenia could not be an obstacle for Dynamite on its way to Germany. Having scored the same points as Slovenia, the Danes advanced to EURO-2024 with the 1st place. It is interesting that the draw put these two teams in the same group in the final stage.

From Beach to the Championship

Denmark was more successful on the continental stage, which made their debut in the World Championships in 1986. The northerners, who took the 4th place back in 1964, managed to win the bronze award 20 years later. The biggest success of the team, which has played in the final stage 9 times, happened in 1992. Denmark's football players, who had to replace Yugoslavia at the last moment, returned to Sweden from the summer vacation and the beaches to win the title of European champion. Three years ago, Denmark won the 3rd place as a semi-finalist in EURO-2020. The last tournament was marked by Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest and resuscitation during the first match. The midfielder found the strength to return not only to life, but also to football. Christian is still one of the leading players of his team.

Denmark's group games:

June 16. Slovenia - Denmark

June 20. Denmark - England

June 25. Denmark - Serbia

It should be noted that group C meetings will be held in 5 different cities - Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen and Stuttgart.

