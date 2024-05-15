Modric and his team – PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 30 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024. This week we take a look at the teams in Group B. Although Spain and Italy are considered the favorites of the "Group of Death", Croatia is the opponent everyone avoids.



7th Attempt

The Balkans have become one of the strongest teams in the world. But the "checkered" cannot achieve any success on the European stage. It is true that the national team has become a permanent participant in the final stages, which it participated in for the 7th time. Croatia has never been left out of the competition in the 21st century. But the team cannot please its fans with the results. The quarter-finals in EURO-1996 and EURO-2004 are the best results. The Balkans, who could not pass the 1/8 barrier in the last two competitions, remained in the group in 2012.



Golden Generation Dreaming Gold

EURO 2024 will be the last major tournament for the "golden generation" of Croatian football. Luka Modric and other "old men" are unlikely to appear in the final stages. The team with a strong head coach like Zlatko Dalic was among the winners of the last two world championships. The vice-champion of 2018 settled for bronze four years later. The "golden boys" of silver and bronze intend to complete their collections with gold. But it will not be easy.



Forward with "number 10"

Croatia was not so lucky both in the qualifying stage and in the group. In the fight against the strong Turkish and Welsh national teams, the Balkans, who lost to each of their opponents once, lost only 1 point from the British. The team of Zlatko Dalic, who came second with difficulty, fell into the "Group of Death" in the final stage. In the last-16 finals of the last European Championship, they have to take revenge from Spain, who lost in extra time, and stop the last champion Italy. The lack of age in the team is also noticeable in two key positions. The last finalist of the League of Nations, the goalkeeper and the center forward, are far behind the yellow favorites. But Modric, who went down in history as one of the best "number 10" in the world, will try to carry his team behind him even at this age.

Croatian national team matches in the group:

June 15. Spain - Croatia

June 19. Croatia - Albania

June 24. Croatia - Italy



It should be noted that group B meetings will be held in 6 different cities - Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg, Helsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz