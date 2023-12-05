5 December 2023
The program of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial has been announced

The program of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial has been announced

The program of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial on chess, which will be organized for the 9th time, has been announced.

According to the information provided to Idman.biz by the press service of the tournament, mainly participating chess players, members of the Organizing Committee, as well as guests will visit Vugar Gashimov on December 7 in II Alley of Honor. Then the chess players will go to Gabala.

The opening ceremony of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial will be held on December 8 at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala. After the opening, the games of the first round on the rapid will take place.

The first three days of the competition will be rapid games, and the last day will be blitz games. All matches will be broadcasted on the official website of the tournament. Murad Gashimov and Kanan Garayev will comment on the parties.

It should be noted that the chief judge of the 9th Vugar Gashimov Memorial is the international grandmaster Ilaha Gadimova.

