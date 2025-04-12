13 April 2025
Azerbaijani chess player: "I had one defeat - if I hadn't lost, I could have won a medal"

12 April 2025 16:36
25
"I think the competition went well".

It was told by Azerbaijani chess player Gulnar Mammadova, who qualified for the World Cup from the European Women's Chess Championship, to Idman.biz.

The grandmaster assessed her performance at the competition held on the Greek island of Rhodes: "My goal was, of course, the top three. I also wanted to qualify for the World Cup.

I played eleven games during the competition. Six with white pieces, five with black pieces. Although I lost one of my games with black, the others were comfortable. My matches with white were a bit more difficult. Although there were certain differences in the ratings, it can be said that all the opponents were at the same level.

I only lost one game. If I had at least drawn that game, I might have kept my chances of a medal. Because I was half a point away from a medal."

Mammadova also spoke about future competitions: "There is a World Cup in the summer. I want to prepare very well for this competition. I will try to participate in a tournament like it. However, I am currently focused on the World Cup."

Gulnar Mammadova achieved the best result among Azerbaijani chess players at the European Championship. Azerbaijani chess player, who won in the last round, took 10th place, which gives her the last ticket to the World Cup. She scored 7.5 points.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

