The international women's chess tournament dedicated to March 8 continues in Augsburg, Germany.

Azerbaijani representative Melek Ismail won her second victory in the seventh round, Idman.biz reports.

She defeated local chess player Lisa Shikman. This allowed Melek Ismail to increase her score to 3 and take 18th place.

The favorite of the tournament, Deimante Daulite-Cornett (France), is the leader with 6.5 points.

Idman.biz