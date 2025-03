The international women's chess tournament dedicated to International Women's Day, March 8, continues in Augsburg, Germany.

Azerbaijani representative Melek Ismayil defeated local chess player Anita Yust in the 4th round, and then lost to Estonian Mai Narva, Idman.biz reports.

After five rounds, Melek Ismayil has collected two points and is in 17th place.

Rating favorite Deimante Daulite-Cornett (France) is the leader with 4.5 points.

Idman.biz