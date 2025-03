Ayan Allahverdiyeva maintains her chance to win a medal at the U20 World Championship in Petrovac, Montenegro.

Azerbaijani chess player won an important victory in the penultimate round against Joka Gaal (Hungary), Idman.biz reports.

Allahverdiyeva, who increased her score to 7.5, moved up to second place. She is half a point behind the leader Anna Shukhman (FIDE).

Allahverdiyeva will face Afruz Khamdamova (Uzbekistan), who is in 8th place with seven points, in the last - 11th round.

Idman.biz