2 March 2025
Allahverdiyeva - another victory

2 March 2025 12:45
26
World Chess Championship among U-20 players continues in Petrovac, Montenegro.

In the girls' competition, Ayan Allahverdiyeva defeated Amina Kairbakova (Kazakhstan) in the fifth round, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani chess player scored 4.5 points and is second, falling behind the leader only in additional indicators.

In the open tournament, Shiroglan Talibov and Khazar Babazade had an unsuccessful round, losing to their opponents. Talibov has 3.5 points and is in 15th place, while Babazade scored 1 point less than him.

