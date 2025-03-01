Azerbaijani chess players are among the leaders

World Championship among chess players under 20 continues in Petrovac, Montenegro.

Ayan Allahverdiyeva continues to be among the leaders, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani chess player drew with Anna Jurova (FIDE), who was leading with her in the fourth round, increasing her score to 3.5. Allahverdiyeva is in second place, lagging behind her opponent only due to additional indicators.

In turn, Shiroglan Talybov defeated Andrey Trushko (Ukraine) and rose to third place. She has 3.5 points and is half a point behind the leaders.

Idman.biz