Eltaj Safarli: "I took a big risk in a drawn position"

Idman.biz reports that the chess player stated that he had dominated most of his matches: "The tournament went well and was comfortable for me. The second round was tough. In the only game I lost, I took a significant risk in a drawn position. In all the other games, I was mostly in the lead. I might have scored more points, but still, 8.5 points from 11 games is a good result."

Safarli also shared his impressions of the tournament: "It was a closed tournament. Generally, it’s tough to play in such competitions due to the ranking. Most of the players had lower ratings. Among the well-known players was Indian grandmaster Sethuraman Panayappan, who had been playing with a rating of 2650-2700 for years. Australian grandmaster Temur Kuybokarov also participated. In total, 12 chess players from 7 countries took part, nearly all of them representing their national teams."

He also commented on the prize fund and upcoming plans: "The tournament consisted of A and B groups, with an overall prize fund of 40,000 dollars. As for future plans, I will participate in the Reykjavik Open in April."

Eltaj Safarli scored 8.5 points in the 11-round tournament, surpassing all his opponents.

