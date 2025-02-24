Mamedyarov scores 1.5 points in Bundesliga

The latest two rounds of the German Chess Bundesliga have concluded.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, representing Viernheim, played in both matches, Idman.biz reports.

In Round 9, his team faced Bad Mergentheim and secured a 5.5-2.5 victory. Playing on the first board, Mamedyarov drew against Lithuanian GM Valery Kazakouski.

In the next round, Viernheim dominated Dresden with a 6.5-1.5 win. This time, Mamedyarov defeated Polish GM Mateusz Bartel.

With these results, Viernheim increased its total points to 15, climbing to second place in the Bundesliga standings.

Notably, the team boasts several top players, including Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland), and other renowned grandmasters.

