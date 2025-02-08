Towards the semifinals in Azerbaijan Chess Championship

The quarterfinal second-leg matches of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place today.

In the men’s category, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, who won his first match against Mahammad Muradli, is in a comfortable position, Idman.biz reports.

The experienced grandmaster only needs a draw to secure his place in the semifinals.

The other quarterfinal matchups include:

Vugar Asadli vs. Teimour Radjabov



Rauf Mammadov vs. Ahmad Ahmadzada

Misraddin Iskandarov vs. Aydin Suleymanli

All of these first-leg encounters ended in draws.

In the women’s category, Turkan Mamedyarova and Ulviyya Fataliyeva hold a strong advantage after defeating Govhar Beydullayeva and Zeynab Mamedyarova in their first matches.

Meanwhile, the following pairings remain evenly matched after drawing their opening games:

Gunay Mammadzada vs. Sabina Ibrahimova

Gulnar Mammadova vs. Khanim Balajayeva

The second-leg results will determine who advances to the semifinals.

