Towards the semifinals in Azerbaijan Chess Championship

The quarterfinal second-leg matches of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship will take place today.
In the men’s category, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, who won his first match against Mahammad Muradli, is in a comfortable position, Idman.biz reports.
The experienced grandmaster only needs a draw to secure his place in the semifinals.
The other quarterfinal matchups include:
Vugar Asadli vs. Teimour Radjabov
Rauf Mammadov vs. Ahmad Ahmadzada
Misraddin Iskandarov vs. Aydin Suleymanli
All of these first-leg encounters ended in draws.
In the women’s category, Turkan Mamedyarova and Ulviyya Fataliyeva hold a strong advantage after defeating Govhar Beydullayeva and Zeynab Mamedyarova in their first matches.
Meanwhile, the following pairings remain evenly matched after drawing their opening games:
Gunay Mammadzada vs. Sabina Ibrahimova
Gulnar Mammadova vs. Khanim Balajayeva
The second-leg results will determine who advances to the semifinals.
