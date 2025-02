Tata Steel Chess tournament held in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, resumed after a day of rest.

Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli defeated Indian Vaishali Rameshbabu, a participant in the Challengers tournament, in the 11th round of the Challengers competition, Idman.biz reports.

Suleymanli, who has already won five victories, continues his confident performance. He is in third place with 7.5 points. Azerbaijani representative is half a point behind the leader Ervin L'Ami.

Idman.biz