Azerbaijan Chess Championship kicks off - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship for men and women took place at the Landmark Business Center.

The event began with the national anthem and was followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, as well as Gasim Gashimov, a figure who made significant contributions to Azerbaijani chess, Idman.biz reports.

In his speech, Azerbaijan Chess Federation President Mahir Mammadov emphasized the championship’s importance, highlighting its unique characteristics:

"Azerbaijani chess has seen different eras, but for the first time, the country’s strongest players have gathered in one tournament. Based on our calculations, this is the 80th men’s championship and the 75th women’s championship in Azerbaijan. We aim for a transparent competition without any negative incidents."

He also noted that players who do not participate in the national championship will not be eligible for federation support, a policy that has influenced many players’ decisions. Notably, several chess players residing abroad are also competing this year.

A video tribute showcasing Azerbaijan’s late national leader’s contributions to chess was then presented.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov emphasized the government’s strong support for sports, particularly chess:

"Chess has grown in popularity in Azerbaijan in recent years. Today, you can find chess schools across Baku. I believe we will continue to achieve strong results, as our federation is doing excellent work. The organization of this championship reflects the rising level of Azerbaijani chess. I expect an exciting tournament ahead."

Following the speeches, the draw ceremony took place. The championship, running until February 15, will feature:

26 players competing in a knockout (Olympic) format in men’s and 16 players vying for the title in the women’s event.

Total prize fund is 90,000 AZN.

Idman.biz