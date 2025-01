Chess player Aydin Suleymanli will be absent from the opening ceremony of the national championship at Landmark on January 31.

Suleymanli is currently competing in the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, Idman.biz reports.

Since the international event concludes on February 2, he will join the Azerbaijani championship at a later stage.

The championship will be held in an Olympic system format.

