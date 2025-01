The prestigious Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, resumed after a one-day break, with Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli securing a draw against Lu Miaoyi (China) in Round 9.

With three victories in the tournament so far, Suleymanli now has 5.5 points and currently sits in 4th place, Idman.biz reports.

Czech player Thai Dai Van Nguyen leads the standings with 6.5 points.

The tournament continues with intense battles as players compete for top honors.

