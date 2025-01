Tata Steel Chess tournament continues in the Dutch city of Wijk aan Zee.

In the 7th round of the Challengers competition, Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli drew with the leader Ervin L'Ami (Netherlands), Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani grandmaster has collected 4 points and is in 8th place. Thai Nguyen (Czech Republic) is in first place with five points and is ahead of Ervin L'Ami due to additional indicators.

Idman.biz