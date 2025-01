In the international tournament held in Weik-an-Zee, Netherlands, Azerbaijani chess player Aydın Suleymanli will face Frederik Svane from Germany in his next match.

The two will meet on January 24 in the 6th round of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Today, however, is a rest day in the competition.

Both Suleymanli and Svane are neighboring each other in the tournament standings, with both players having 2.5 points and sharing 8th-10th places.

