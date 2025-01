Aydin Suleymanli (Azerbaijan) was defeated in an international tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Idman.biz reports thatIn the 5th round of the Challengers tournament, he lost to Nodirbek Zhakubboev (Uzbekistan).

After five rounds, Suleymanli has accumulated 2.5 points, placing 9th in the standings. The tournament is currently led by Dutch player Ervin L'Ami with 4 points.

Today is a rest day in the competition.

