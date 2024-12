Azerbaijani chess players are competing in the international tournament held in Sitges, Spain.

In the 7th round, Sabina Ibrahimova drew with Juan Donate from Spain, while Ayan Allahverdiyeva shared points with Georgi Chanturia from Georgia, Idman.biz reports.

Both players have 4 points, but due to additional criteria, Ayan is ranked 66th and Sabina 109th.

Meanwhile, Lala Huseynova achieved her second win by defeating Lali Bibilashvili from Georgia, bringing her total points to 3.

