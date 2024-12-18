18 December 2024
EN

15 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in the World Championship – NAMES

Chess
News
18 December 2024 12:21
19
15 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in the World Championship – NAMES

FIDE has announced the full list of participants for the World Rapid and Blitz Championships, which will be held in New York from December 26-31.

180 players will compete in the men’s category, and 109 players will participate in the women’s competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 15 talented players. In the USA, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbayli, Mohammad Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Zeynab, and Turkan Mamedyarovas will compete.

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) will lead the rankings in the men’s category, followed by Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the top three.

In the women’s category, Chinese players Ju Wenjun, Lei Tingjie, and Tan Zhongyi are at the top.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Eltaj Safarli claims 6th place at Skopje Open
09:50
Chess

Eltaj Safarli claims 6th place at Skopje Open

However, due to tiebreak criteria, he ranked below Petrov
Eltaj Safarli falls half a point behind the leaders
17 December 11:24
Chess

Eltaj Safarli falls half a point behind the leaders

Safarli drew with Meylis Annaberdiyev from Turkmenistan in the eighth round
Allahverdiyeva close to Top 20 in Spain
17 December 09:46
Chess

Allahverdiyeva close to Top 20 in Spain

Meanwhile, Sabina Ibrahimova, outside the top 100, has collected one point less than Allahverdiyeva
Chess Federation officials visit Heydar Aliyev's grave - PHOTO
16 December 16:15
Chess

Chess Federation officials visit Heydar Aliyev's grave - PHOTO

The leadership of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF) has visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan
World Crown: How to qualify for the Candidates Tournament?
16 December 15:51
Chess

World Crown: How to qualify for the Candidates Tournament?

With the conclusion of the World Chess Championship match in Singapore, a new championship cycle has begun
Victory tour in Spain for Allahverdiyeva and Ibrahimova
16 December 14:23
Chess

Victory tour in Spain for Allahverdiyeva and Ibrahimova

Azerbaijani chess players continue their participation in the international tournament held in Sitges, Spain

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Karim Benzema to retire from Football
16 December 15:20
Football

Karim Benzema to retire from Football

Benzema is planning to bid farewell to football in the summer of 2025
Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO
16 December 17:30
Gymnastics

Goodbye to the rhythmic gymnastics career – PHOTO

After the Paris Olympics, a list of gymnasts retiring from professional sports was compiled by Idman.biz