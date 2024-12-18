15 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in the World Championship – NAMES

FIDE has announced the full list of participants for the World Rapid and Blitz Championships, which will be held in New York from December 26-31.

180 players will compete in the men’s category, and 109 players will participate in the women’s competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan will be represented by 15 talented players. In the USA, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Eltaj Safarli, Aydin Suleymanli, Vasif Durarbayli, Mohammad Muradli, Vugar Rasulov, Riad Samadov, Vugar Manafov, Gunay Mammadzada, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Zeynab, and Turkan Mamedyarovas will compete.

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) will lead the rankings in the men’s category, followed by Fabiano Caruana (USA) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the top three.

In the women’s category, Chinese players Ju Wenjun, Lei Tingjie, and Tan Zhongyi are at the top.

Idman.biz