Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Eltaj Safarli secured 6th place at the Skopje Open International Chess Tournament in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Safarli drew his 9th round match against Bulgaria's Martin Petrov, finishing with 6.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

However, due to tiebreak criteria, he ranked below Petrov.

The tournament was won by Momchil Petkov (Bulgaria), who scored one point more than Safarli.

Idman.biz