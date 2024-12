Azerbaijani chess player Eltaj Safarli has fallen out of the leaders' group at the Skopje Open international tournament held in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Safarli drew with Meylis Annaberdiyev from Turkmenistan in the eighth round, Idman.biz reports.

With 6 points on his scorecard, Safarli is now half a point behind the leaders, Momchil Petkov (Bulgaria) and Vitaliy Bernadskiy (Ukraine), and currently holds 5th place.

Idman.biz