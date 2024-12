Azerbaijani chess players continue their participation in the international tournament held in Sitges, Spain.

Idman.biz reports that in the fourth round:

Ayan Allahverdiyeva defeated Lachlan Wanka (Australia),

Sabina Ibrahimova triumphed over Bob Holliman (USA),

Lala Huseynova, however, lost to Domingo Valbona (Spain).

As a result, Allahverdiyeva climbed to 28th place with three points, Ibrahimova holds 99th place with 2.5 points, and Huseynova remains with just one point.

Idman.biz