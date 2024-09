The games of the VII round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad will be held today.

The Azerbaijani men's national team will face Kazakhstan in this round, Idman.biz reports.

The chess players are ranked 22nd with 8 points.

The Azerbaijani women's team will also face Kazakhstan. The team is currently in the 10th place with 10 points.

The pairings have not been announced yet.

