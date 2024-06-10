Azerbijani chess player became the champion of France

Chess championship among teams was held in France.

Idman.biz reports that the championship, in which 8 teams participated, consisted of 7 rounds.

In the end, "Chartres Echecs" whose team was played by Azerbaijani chess player Rauf Mammadov, beat all rivals with 30 points. Rauf Mammadov participated in 6 games. Azerbaijani chess player won 2 games and agreed to a draw in 4 games. The captain of the champion team was Azerbaijani chess player Namig Guliyev.

"Bischwiller" with 29 points took the second place, "Asnieres le Grand Echiquer" team with 27 points took the third place.

Idman.biz